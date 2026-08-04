Election Results for August 4 Primary Election
Summary
Vote totals for each candidate for each contest.
By Contest
Vote totals for each contest.
Contest Grouped By Municipality
Vote totals for each contest grouped by Municipality
Contest Grouped By Precinct
Vote totals for each contest grouped by Precinct.
By Precinct
Vote totals for each Precinct for each contest for each candidate.
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