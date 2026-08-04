Improvements Planned for Lewis Park 

Lewis Park is scheduled to be closed Aug. 5 through Aug. 12 to complete this work.

Seattle Parks and Recreation is preparing to begin a series of improvements at Lewis Park aimed at making the park safer, more welcoming, and better maintained for everyone.

These improvements are informed by ongoing maintenance needs, staff observations, and community concerns about the park conditions, visibility, and safety. This work is the first phase of a broader effort to restore the park and create a more welcoming environment for all visitors.

Planned improvements for phase 1 include:

Pruning trees and vegetation to improve visibility throughout the park.

Removing invasive plants and restoring natural areas.

Assessing damage to seating areas and pedestrian bridge.

Replacing signage and trash receptacles, and evaluating additional environmental design improvements that support safety and visibility (Crime Prevention Though Environmental Design, or CPTED).

Planting new vegetation will occur later in the restoration process.

Lewis Park is scheduled to be closed Aug. 5 through Aug. 12 to complete this work.

Following these improvements, Seattle Parks and Recreation looks forward to partnering with community to activate this and nearby parks through recreation programs, events, volunteer opportunities, and other positive uses. We also want to hear community ideas for future park activation and look forward to working together to help ensure the park remains a welcoming space for everyone. More information about recreation programming, volunteer opportunities, and ways to share ideas will be available soon.

These efforts are part of Seattle Parks and Recreation’s ongoing commitment to maintaining safe, welcoming, and healthy parks for the community. We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding as we complete these important improvements.