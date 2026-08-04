Two People Arrested in Capitol Hill During Proactive Patrol
Officers arrested two people for firearm and drug related crimes during a proactive patrol of the Capitol Hill nightlife area on July 30, 2026.
Officers patrolling the 1000 block of E Pike St to address noise related issues heard loud music coming from a nearby vehicle around 2:00 a.m. While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle, one officer observed a firearm on the passenger seat. During the investigation, another firearm was located, as well as $1140 and individually packaged bags of cocaine.
The 29-year-old man was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to prior felony convictions. He was arrested for possessing the firearm, violation of a court order, and a drug related offense. The 49-year-old woman was also arrested for firearm related offenses.
The vehicle was seized for a search warrant, and the suspects were booked into King County Jail.
Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be conducting the follow-up investigation.
Incident: 2026-223098 / East Precinct
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