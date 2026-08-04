Tips to beat the heat

Temperatures are climbing into the triple digits. Cal OES reminds you to take steps to stay safe in the heat. As hot weather continues, here are a few simple tips you can use every day to help beat the heat and protect yourself.

Be sure to keep cool

Find a place to cool off. Visit a local cooling center or spend time in an air-conditioned space like a library, community center, shopping mall, or grocery store.

If you can’t get to a cooler location, there are still steps you can take at home:

Keep windows, doors, blinds, and curtains closed during the hottest part of the day to block out heat and sunlight.

Place a cool, damp towel on the back of your neck and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Use cool compresses or take a cool shower or bath to help lower your body temperature and stay comfortable.

Have a Heat Plan

First and foremost, make sure you have a plan in place for the heat to take care of yourself and your loved ones. This should include keeping up to date with current weather forecasts to know how long the heat will last.

Sign up for alerts

During times of extreme heat, be sure to stay informed by signing up local emergency alerts. These alerts provide critical, real-time information to help you make informed decisions during an emergency. Visit Ready.ca.gov to sign up for emergency alerts and follow instructions from your local emergency officials.

Check on your neighbors

Check in on your neighbors, friends, and family, especially those who may be more vulnerable to extreme heat. Looking out for one another is one of the easiest and most effective ways to help keep your community safe.

Remember, having an emergency plan tailored to your personal needs is an important part of staying prepared. Planning ahead can help keep you and your loved ones safe during extreme heat and other emergencies.

If you or someone you know takes medication, talk to your healthcare provider or pharmacist about whether those medications can affect the body’s ability to regulate temperature during extreme heat.

It’s also important to prepare before an emergency. Keep your prescription medications, over-the-counter medicines, and vitamins organized and protected so they’re easy to access when you need them.

Be aware of heat related illnesses

According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), extreme heat poses a substantial health risk, especially for vulnerable populations. It’s important to understand the warning signs of heat-related illness:

Heavy sweating

Muscle cramps

Weakness

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting, paleness, tiredness and dizziness can also be indicators of heat-related illness. To help prevent heat-related illness, be sure to use cool compresses or take a cold shower. Get medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel unstable or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.

Additional Resources and Tools

Ready California

HeatReadyCa.com

National Weather Service

CalHeatScore

Emergency preparedness for people with disabilities – Pacific ADA Center (adapacific.org)