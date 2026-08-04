August is Child Support Awareness Month, a time to recognize the important role child support plays in helping children thrive and families remain financially stable.

At the Mesa County Workforce Center (MCWFC), Child Support Services helps parents navigate the child support process by providing guidance, resources and personalized assistance. From establishing a new case to managing an existing one, our team is here to help every step of the way.

How We Can Help

Child Support Services assists families by:

Establishing paternity

Locating parents

Establishing child support orders

Collecting and distributing child support payments

Reviewing and modifying child support orders when circumstances change

Enforcing child support orders when necessary

Connecting parents with additional MCWFC resources

More Than Child Support

Because Child Support Services is located within the Mesa County Workforce Center, families have access to more than case management. Parents may also be connected with employment services, training opportunities and other community resources that can help strengthen financial stability and improve outcomes for children.

Support Starts Here

Our goal is simple: help ensure children receive the financial support they need while connecting parents with resources that promote long-term family stability.