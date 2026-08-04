Governor Abbott Appoints Peeler To Credit Union Commission

August 4, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Chance Peeler to the Credit Union Commission for a term set to expire on February 15, 2031. The Commission is responsible for overseeing the activities of the Credit Union Department and serves as the primary point of accountability for ensuring that state credit unions function as a system.

Chance Peeler of Bonham is a commercial lender and manager at Credit Union of Texas, where he provides strategic leadership in commercial lending, business development, and relationship management. With extensive experience in community banking and credit unions, he is committed to supporting business growth and strengthening the economic vitality of the communities he serves. He is a member of the Bonham Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, where he helps guide initiatives that promote economic development and long-term community investment. Peeler received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Science in Accounting from East Texas A&M University (formerly Texas A&M University–Commerce). Additionally, he is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University.