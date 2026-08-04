Two Drivers Arrested for OWI at Crash Scene

August 04, 2026

Elise Schaffer, PIO, (608) 284-6142

Sheriff's Office

Early this morning, two drivers were arrested after a Dane County Deputy’s squad was struck by a drunk driver at the scene of a crash in which the driver was also impaired.

At 3:40 am, a caller reported a semi on its side in the ditch on CTH P near Enchanted Valley Road in the town of Berry. Deputies responded and helped the uninjured driver out of his truck. He was cited for OWI – 1st offense. A local towing company towed the semi away.

While deputies were on the scene of the semi crash, another motorist passing by side-swiped a Dane County squad with its emergency lights on, damaging the squad's side mirror. The driver continued on, prompting deputies to stop him on Thinnes St. in the Village of Cross Plains, where he was ultimately arrested for OWI – 3rd offense.

“Every time someone chooses to get behind the wheel while impaired, they are making a decision that can change lives forever,” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett. “This serves as a reminder that impaired driving doesn’t just put the driver at risk; it endangers everyone, including our deputies who have dedicated their lives to protecting our community.”