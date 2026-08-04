Route W in Pike County Scheduled to Close for Bridge Replacement Project

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, as early as August 17, Route W in Pike County is scheduled to close for a bridge replacement project, located over Little Ramsey Creek, just north of Route H, in Paynesville.

The new bridge is anticipated to be complete and open to traffic by December 2026. All work is weather dependent, and schedules are subject to change. Bleigh Construction Company was awarded the $2.2 million contract in fall 2025.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.