Sidewalk Improvement Project Scheduled in Shelby County

HANNIBAL – As early as August 10, weather permitting, a sidewalk improvement project will begin in Shelby County at the following locations:

Missouri Route 15/Center Street - from West Elm Street to West Beech Street in Shelbina

Route H - from Missouri Route 151/Route M to 0.07 mile north of West Middle Street in Leonard

Throughout the project, motorists can expect the following traffic impacts at various locations:

Temporary closures of pedestrian facilities

Intermittent lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction at the location where crews are actively working

Short-term temporary road closures as necessary

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

This work is being completed as part of MoDOT’s initiative for compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). We ask that motorists please be attentive in work zones for their safety and the safety of highway workers. Signs and message boards will be in place to alert motorists, as schedule changes occur.

The $447,132 contract was awarded to Ti-Zack Concrete, LLC of Le Center, Minnesota. This project is scheduled to be completed by late summer 2026.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.