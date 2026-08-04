Route 95 in Wright County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

SIKESTON— Route 95 in Wright County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route 32 to Route 60 near Mountain Grove, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Aug. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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