Site Maintenance August 4

Maintenance on the North Dakota Appellate Case System Site is scheduled for August 4th, 2026, beginning at 5:30 PM CST. During this time, the Public Portal may experience service interruptions. Maintenance is expected to conclude by 9:30 PM CST, after which no further disruptions are anticipated.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.