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Site Maintenance August 4

Maintenance on the North Dakota Appellate Case System Site is scheduled for August 4th, 2026, beginning at 5:30 PM CST. During this time, the Public Portal may experience service interruptions. Maintenance is expected to conclude by 9:30 PM CST, after which no further disruptions are anticipated.

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