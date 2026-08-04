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Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Mitten to Hernando County Commission

(Brooksville, FL) – Hernando County announces that Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed John Mitten to the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. Mitten will fill the vacant District 2 commission seat and will be sworn into office on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Mitten is a longtime Hernando County business owner and previously served as chairman of the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. He currently serves on the PascoHernando State College District Board of Trustees and the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

Mitten owns and operates a local Chick-fil-A franchise and earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University. He has also served the community through numerous local boards, committees and charitable organizations.

To read the full announcement from the Executive Office of Governor Ron DeSantis, visit:
https://www.flgov.com/eog/news/press/2026/governor-ron-desantis-appoints-john-mittenhernando-county-board-county

 

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Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints John Mitten to Hernando County Commission

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