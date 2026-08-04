Florida's Five-Year Migration Slide Has Reversed, New Safeway Moving Data Shows

Safeway Logo Our Team In Action

New analysis of 340,000+ moving inquiries finds Florida's inbound share jumped 9.5 points in 2026, the first reversal in five years.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida's migration balance has reversed for the first time in five years, according to a new data report from Safeway Moving, a national interstate moving carrier and Newsweek's #1 Best National Moving Company for 2026. The company's analysis of more than 340,000 interstate moving inquiries between January 2020 and July 2026 found that 63% of Florida's moving demand is now inbound, up 9.5 percentage points from 2025 and the first meaningful reversal since the state's migration edge began eroding after its pandemic-era peak."Economists read migration in the past tense, census tables and tax filings, a year or two after the fact," said Boris Svirsky, owner of Safeway Moving. "We read it in the present, in quote requests and pickup dates, in which direction the trucks run heavier. When demand turned this year, nobody held a press conference. The phones just tilted south again."Key findings from the report:Florida's reversal is real and recent. Inbound share fell every year from a 2021 peak of 73% down to 53% in 2025, before rebounding to 63% in the first half of 2026, a 9.5-point jump in a single year. New York remains Florida's largest feeder state, and the New York to Florida corridor ranks among the carrier's busiest routes nationwide. New Jersey follows closely behind, with the New Jersey to Florida corridor showing similar strength.The California exodus has largely run its course. California's share of national outbound moving demand has fallen every year on record, from 24.3% in 2020 to 11.5% in 2026. The once-dominant California-to-Texas corridor , which alone carried 4.5% of all US interstate moving demand in 2021, now accounts for just 1.8%.A record number of people leaving Florida are only making it halfway back north. A record 28.1% of departing Floridians are settling in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, or Alabama, the "halfback migration" pattern long discussed anecdotally in the moving industry, now confirmed at its highest level on record. Charlotte is the top halfback destination, narrowly ahead of Atlanta.Cross-country moves are giving way to shorter hops. The median interstate move has shortened 15% since 2020, now roughly 900 miles, as moves of 1,500 or more miles fell from a third of all interstate demand to less than a quarter.Americans are moving with more belongings again. After four consecutive years of shrinking shipment sizes, the median declared shipment grew in the first half of 2026 for the first time on record, alongside the Florida rebound and a resurgent Northeast-to-Florida snowbird pipeline.The report addresses a narrative gap directly: widely reported increases in Florida home listings over the past two years have fueled speculation that the state's population boom is ending. Safeway Moving's data suggests otherwise. "Listings measure sellers. Migration measures movers," the report states. "In 2026 the two tell opposite stories, and the moving trucks are the leading indicator." The company notes that because families typically request a moving quote about a month before their move and complete it well before the transaction appears in government data, its moving-demand figures run 12 to 18 months ahead of official Census and IRS migration statistics, meaning the 2026 reversal will not be visible in government data until 2027.The full report is available at https://safewaymovinginc.com/where-america-is-moving-in-2026/ About Safeway MovingSafeway Moving is a veteran-owned, federally licensed interstate carrier (USDOT 3756000, MC 1335229) headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with additional locations in South River, New Jersey, and Los Angeles, California. The company was named the #1 Best National Moving Company in Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards and has completed more than 18,000 moves across all 48 contiguous states. Unlike moving brokers, Safeway operates its own trucks and employs its own crews for every move it books.MethodologyThis report analyzes interstate moving inquiries, households that requested pricing for a long-distance move, recorded in Safeway Moving's systems between January 2020 and July 2026, resulting in more than 200,000 interstate records after deduplication. No personally identifiable information was used in this analysis. Statistics from this report may be cited freely with attribution and a link to the source page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.