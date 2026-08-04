IAM Organizing Department Continues Building Organizing Strength Through Basic Training Program

This latest session brought together organizers and representatives from the Printing Packaging & Production Workers Union (PPPWU), the IAM Midwest and Western Territories, and the IAM Organizing Department, creating an opportunity to share experiences, strengthen organizing skills, and build solidarity across the union.

“Every successful organizing campaign begins with well-trained organizers who know how to build trust, communicate effectively, and empower workers to stand together,” said IAM Organizing Director Mike Evans. “The Organizing Department’s BTO program helps strengthen those skills while ensuring our organizers have the confidence and knowledge to guide workers through every step of the organizing process.”

Since its launch, the BTO program has trained hundreds of organizers throughout the IAM, reinforcing the union’s commitment to developing the resources and leadership needed to organize workers across a wide range of industries.

“As we continue expanding this program, we are investing in the future of our union,” said IAM Assistant Organizing Director Juan Eldridge. “Every organizer we train strengthens the IAM’s ability to reach more workers, win more organizing campaigns, and build the collective power that improves lives for working people. Growing this program means growing a stronger IAM.”

As one of the fastest-growing unions in the labor movement, the IAM continues to expand its reach in healthcare, professional services, retail, manufacturing, and emerging industries, while also securing victories through strategic internal organizing efforts.

The IAM Organizing Department plans to offer additional BTO sessions at events across North America in the coming months.

Members interested in participating should contact their Territory Organizing Lead or the IAM Organizing Department at IAM Headquarters for more information.