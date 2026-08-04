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The Journalist August-September 2026

This month’s latest edition has an inspiring cover feature of how journalists from around the world gathered to exchange ideas and experience in war-torn Ukraine.

Welcome to the August-September 2026 edition of The Journalist.

It has an inspiring cover feature on how journalists from around the world gathered to exchange ideas and experience in war-torn Ukraine. It demonstrates immense resilience against the odds. As did the fight waged by the sub postmasters for justice in the Horizon scandal, which was aided by some excellent and dogged reporting.

We highlight a new book by a Private Eye journalist and NUJ member. 

And as ever we have news from the union and our industry, our regular columnists and other great features.

If you know of anyone not receiving the magazine, please ask them to update their preferences on MyNUJ on the website or email [email protected]

I hope you enjoy the magazine and the rest of the summer.

Christine Buckley

Editor

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The Journalist August-September 2026

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