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08/04/26 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report
August 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM


Call to Order – 9:02 AM

Approval of Minutes: Approved

Committee Members’ Present

  1. Judge/Executive Michael Mueller
  2. Squire Sebastian
  3. Frances Short
  4. Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
  5. Squire Tanner

Staff/Guests Present:

  1. Jennifer Durr

Agenda Items for Discussion:

  • Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section - Review and Edits

Meeting Summary/Narrative:

  • Reviewed Administrative Code Personnel Section and made final edits. Will present to Court for first reading.

Recommendations/Next Steps:

Other Business:

  • Add Boat Ordinance back on 9/1 Admin Services Committee meeting agenda regarding abandoned shoreline boats, campers and vessels.
  • Add ESG and roof at the jail on next agenda. Look at having a construction consultant evaluate roof and other problems at the jail.
  • Add Short Term Rental and Conditional Use Contract Discussion on next agenda. Judge/Executive will meet with Autumn to discuss surrounding counties’ processes

Adjourn: 10:05 AM

Next Meeting: 9/1/26 at 9:00 AM

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