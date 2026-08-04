08/04/26 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report

August 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM

Call to Order – 9:02 AM Approval of Minutes: Approved Committee Members’ Present Judge/Executive Michael Mueller Squire Sebastian Frances Short Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy Squire Tanner Staff/Guests Present: Jennifer Durr Agenda Items for Discussion: Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section - Review and Edits Meeting Summary/Narrative: Reviewed Administrative Code Personnel Section and made final edits. Will present to Court for first reading. Recommendations/Next Steps: Other Business: Add Boat Ordinance back on 9/1 Admin Services Committee meeting agenda regarding abandoned shoreline boats, campers and vessels.

Add ESG and roof at the jail on next agenda. Look at having a construction consultant evaluate roof and other problems at the jail.

Add Short Term Rental and Conditional Use Contract Discussion on next agenda. Judge/Executive will meet with Autumn to discuss surrounding counties’ processes Adjourn: 10:05 AM Next Meeting: 9/1/26 at 9:00 AM

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