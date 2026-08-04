08/04/26 Report

Administrative Services Committee Report
August 4, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM
Call to Order – 9:02 AM
Approval of Minutes: Approved
Committee Members’ Present
- Judge/Executive Michael Mueller
- Squire Sebastian
- Frances Short
- Deputy Judge/Executive Jack Kennedy
- Squire Tanner
Staff/Guests Present:
- Jennifer Durr
-
Agenda Items for Discussion:
- Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section - Review and Edits
Meeting Summary/Narrative:
- Reviewed Administrative Code Personnel Section and made final edits. Will present to Court for first reading.
Recommendations/Next Steps:
Other Business:
- Add Boat Ordinance back on 9/1 Admin Services Committee meeting agenda regarding abandoned shoreline boats, campers and vessels.
- Add ESG and roof at the jail on next agenda. Look at having a construction consultant evaluate roof and other problems at the jail.
- Add Short Term Rental and Conditional Use Contract Discussion on next agenda. Judge/Executive will meet with Autumn to discuss surrounding counties’ processes
Adjourn: 10:05 AM
Next Meeting: 9/1/26 at 9:00 AM