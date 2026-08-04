TWC Highlights Internship Resources on National Intern Day

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is celebrating National Intern Day by encouraging students and employers to explore work-based learning opportunities. Programs like the Texas Intern Network (TIN) showcase how internships help people grow professionally and contribute to a stronger workforce.

Texas Intern Network is a free, modernized platform that is Texas’ one-stop shop for internships. The site offers paid and academic credit internship opportunities around the state.

TIN Conference Series connects interns and Texas employers across the state through virtual and in-person events. Nearly 3,400 interns have registered for the conference series since 2022. Learn more about Texas Internship Network events here.

“Internships are one of the strongest investments we can make in the workforce of tomorrow,” said TWC Chairman Joe Esparza and former intern. “By creating work-based learning opportunities, we’re giving students the competitive edge they need to enter the workforce with the skills and experience employers are looking for.”

TIN offers new, AI-powered interview prep and resume tools to prepare students for every stage of the hiring process. Users can refine their interview skills through AI feedback, expert-led video lessons, a realistic interview simulator, and interview coaching opportunities.

“Internships should be an accessible steppingstone for all Texans, which is why the Texas Intern Network focuses on paid opportunities that allow students to earn while they learn,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III. “By combining these real-world experiences with our new AI-powered resume and interview tools, we are ensuring every student—regardless of their background—has the resources to build a professional foundation and succeed in our state’s booming economy.”

TIN was created as a result of a recommendation to Governor Greg Abbott by the Tri-Agency Initiative, which includes TWC, the Texas Education Agency, and Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB).

“Connecting Texas employers with tomorrow’s talent is essential for a thriving economy,” said TWC Commissioner Representing the Public Brent Connett. “The Texas Intern Network provides businesses a statewide platform to increase their visibility, tap into fresh perspectives, and build a motivated talent pipeline to meet their staffing needs.”

This year, TWC awarded eight grants totaling more than $1.3 million to local workforce development boards (Boards) through the Texas Internship Initiative (TII). The Boards will use these grants to support local partnerships that foster new, paid internship opportunities for students, recent college graduates, and transitioning service members. This initiative prepares young Texans for careers in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, information technology, education, and other targeted sectors.



Interns, employers gather for Texas Intern Network conference at Austin Community College's Highland Campus in April 2026.

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Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 800-628-5115 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.

