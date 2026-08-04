NNPTC holds Change of Command ceremony

GOOSE CREEK, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 07.31.2026

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (July 31, 2026) -- Capt. Larry Arbuckle relieved Capt. Jason Anderson as commanding officer of Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) during a change of command ceremony, July 31, 2026.

As the ceremony’s presiding officer and guest speaker, Adm.William Houston, director of the~~,~~ Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, emphasized the significance of the tradition.

“Change of command ceremonies represent continuity: where responsibility, authority and accountability pass from one commanding officer to another,” Houston said. “They also allow us to recognize what a command has accomplished and the leadership that made it possible.”

He went on to highlight the command’s direct contribution to the fleet. “You all are truly powering maritime dominance,” said Houston. “What the team does here directly affects fleet readiness, our strategic deterrent and our Navy’s ability to operate 11 nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and 66 nuclear-powered submarines around the world.”

Houston presented Anderson with the Legion of Merit award in recognition of his accomplishments as commanding officer at NNPTC and welcomed Arbuckle as their new commanding officer.

“Three years ago, I stood on a stage much like this one and assumed command of this vital institution,” Anderson said. “At the time, I knew the weight of the responsibility we held. Today, as I prepare to relinquish command, I am humbled by what the men and women standing before me have accomplished.”

Anderson, a native of Riverdale, Ga., served as commanding officer of NNPTC since June 2023 and~~,~~ is moving on to the role of commanding officer, Naval Support Activity Charleston and deputy commander, Joint Base Charleston and the 628th Air Base Wing.

“To Capt. Arbuckle and family—congratulations,” said Anderson. “You are inheriting a well-tuned machine, driven by a dedicated, brilliant staff of professionals. As you take the helm today, I can tell you from firsthand experience: you are stepping into the absolute best job in the United States Navy. Relish it, trust in the staff and lead them well. They will not let you down.”

Arbuckle, a Medford, Ore. native, reports as commanding officer of NNPTC after serving as deputy director, International Programs and Incident Response on the staff of the Secretary of War.

“I am in awe of what this dedicated professional staff accomplishes day in and day out,” Arbuckle said. “I deeply look forward to serving alongside all of you. You are making a difference in the lives of our Sailors and contributing more to the combat power of our navy than you may ever realize.”

In 1993, the Nuclear Field “A” School and Nuclear Power School were joined to create NNPTC. A move from Orlando, Fla., to Charleston, S.C., began in May of 1998 and was completed in January of 1999. Construction of the new command allowed Nuclear Field “A” School (NFAS) and Nuclear Power School (NPS) to be located in the same building.

NFAS’s mission is to provide fundamental rate training for future nuclear Machinist's Mates, Electrician's Mates and Electronic Technicians. NPS’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in the science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. The naval nuclear program is widely acknowledged as having the most demanding academic program in the U.S. military.