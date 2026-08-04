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Nightly lane closures to begin on Mountain View Corridor

Paving will prepare existing road for next phase of major construction

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 3, 2026) — The Utah Department of Transportation will begin nightly lane closures on Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County tonight.

Every night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., drivers can expect short sections of Mountain View Corridor to be reduced to one lane in each direction between 13400 South in Riverton and Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Herriman. 

The overnight work is expected to continue through September. During these closures, crews will repave some of the oldest segments of Mountain View Corridor.

The pavement being replaced this summer is part of the original Mountain View Corridor that opened in 2012. UDOT has repaved other original sections of the corridor in recent years, and this work will complete the final section before the next phase of freeway construction begins in 2027. The new pavement will carry traffic during construction and help keep people moving while crews build the freeway.

UDOT is currently designing the freeway section of Mountain View Corridor between Porter Rockwell Boulevard in Herriman and Old Bingham Highway in West Jordan. Improvements will include a new grade-separated freeway with two lanes in each direction, auxiliary lanes at select locations and ramps connecting the new freeway to the existing divided highway.   

“Mountain View Corridor has been built in phases so that we can improve transportation while making the best use of available funding,” UDOT Region Two Project Manager Oanh Le-Spradlin said. “Repaving this section now will preserve the road and help prepare the corridor for the next major phase of construction in 2027.”

Mountain View Corridor will eventually become a 35-mile freeway from Interstate 80 in Salt Lake County to State Route 73 in Utah County. With the opening of the northern Utah County extension last December, Mountain View Corridor now has 31 miles of multi-use trails, 28 pedestrian crossings and nine miles of bike lanes. 

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Map of area being repaved on Mountain View Corridor

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Nightly lane closures to begin on Mountain View Corridor

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