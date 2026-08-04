RCP removes membership fees for foundation doctors

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has announced that membership will be free for foundation doctors, removing fees for doctors at the earliest stage of their physician careers.

The move reinforces the RCP's commitment to supporting doctors from the start of their professional journey and ensuring that financial barriers do not limit access to the benefits, opportunities and support that membership provides.

Foundation doctors who join the RCP will be able to access a wide range of resources, including educational content, career development opportunities, events, networking and engagement with the college's work to improve patient care and physician wellbeing. The change also means that existing foundation doctor members will no longer be charged membership fees.

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘Foundation doctors are the future of the medical profession and the future leaders of our health service. We want every doctor at the start of their career to feel part of the RCP community and to have access to the support, opportunities and professional development that membership can provide.

‘Removing membership fees for foundation doctors is an important step in making membership more accessible and ensuring that talented doctors can engage with the college from the earliest stages of their careers, regardless of their personal circumstances.’

Dr Seán Coghlan, RCP Student and Foundation Doctor Network chair, said:

‘Starting work as a doctor can feel both exciting and overwhelming, and as a foundation doctor, you're constantly learning and developing. Being part of the RCP has helped me feel connected to the wider profession and given me access to resources and opportunities that support my career development.

‘Knowing that membership is now free for foundation doctors is fantastic news. It sends a strong message that the college is investing in the next generation of physicians and wants us to be involved from the start of our careers.’

The RCP works closely with doctors throughout their training and careers, championing high-quality medical education, supporting professional development and helping to shape the future of healthcare. By making membership free for foundation doctors, the college aims to strengthen engagement with early-career physicians and support the next generation of medical leaders.