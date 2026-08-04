Durham County Residents to Receive Tax Bills Soon[3]

Durham, N.C. – The Durham County Tax Administration will mail annual property tax bills on August 10, 2026. Taxpayers may also access and view their 2026 tax bill online. Current year taxes are due September 1, 2026, and can be paid without penalty through January 5, 2027.

To ensure timely posting, taxpayers are advised to consider paying bills upon receipt or forwarding to their escrow department for payment. Durham County Tax Administration offers residents the option to make partial payments on real property without interest or additional costs through January 5, 2027.

Tax payment options include:

By mail: Durham County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 580240, Charlotte, NC, 28258-0240

In person: Durham County Tax Administration Office, 201 E. Main Street, 3 rd Floor, Durham, NC 27701

By phone: 919-560-0300 (you will be charged a convenience fee for this service)

By E-check: Taxpayers can pay using their checking account information. You will need your routing number and checking account number to process. A payment processing fee of $3.25 will be charged.

Online: Residents can manage and pay property taxes online at pay.dconc.gov .

Taxpayers are reminded that the Durham Board of County Commissioners approved a countywide tax rate of 57.92 cents per $100 of property value as part of the 2026–2027 Budget Ordinance. Tax rates for both the City of Durham and Durham County can be viewed here. To learn how to calculate your tax bill, click here.

Residents owning residential property in unincorporated Durham County will receive their 2026–2027 solid waste decals with their mailed tax bill. The current 2025–2026 decal may be used until the new one arrives. For questions about missing decals, please call the Tax Administration Office at 919-560-0300.

Information on Property Tax Relief Programs for Homeowners is available at: https://dconc.gov/Tax-Administration/Property-Tax-Relief-Programs.

For questions or additional information, visit the Durham County Tax Administration website at www.dconc.gov/tax or call 919-560-0300.

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