31st MEU | Change of Command

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan - On Aug. 4\, 2026\, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted a change of command ceremony\, marking the official transition of command from Colonel Chris P. Niedziocha to Colonel Jason R. Laird.

The ceremony featured the traditional passing of the colors, which symbolizes the continuity of leadership, authority, and responsibility of the 31st MEU’s commanding officer. Niedziocha commanded the 31st MEU during a period of high operational tempo, culminating in combat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during the last year of his tour.

Under his leadership, the MEU executed over 20 named operations and exercises, reinforcing the unit's role as a premier crisis-response force. Niedziocha also guided the 31st MEU through a robust schedule of allied and partner engagements across the Pacific,building critical relationships during Talisman Sabre in Australia, Ssang Yong in South Korea, and multiple iterations of Iron Fist in Japan. His tenure was marked by high-tempo, real-world tasking, including critical maritime security boarding operations, contingency operations, and specialized crisis-response missions. Notably, he commanded the 31st MEU during its combat deployment in the U.S. Central Command area of operations through combat and blockade operations in the 5th fleet area of responsibility. Through these operations and exercises, the MEU sharpened its combat edge, reinforcing its ability to successfully coordinate large-scale operations across land, air, and sea.

Following this tour, Niedziocha will report to Quantico, Virginia, as the Director of the Expeditionary Warfare School.

“This team consistently operates at the highest level of excellence,” Colonel Niedziocha said. “Whatever the mission demanded, they stepped up and executed with absolute precision. Serving alongside this team of Marines and Sailorshas been deeply rewarding. Colonel Laird brings proven experience to this command and will lead this team to new heights.”

Laird comes to the 31st MEU with a comprehensive background in Marine Aviation and extensive prior experience in the Pacific. A CH-46E and MV-22B pilot, Laird has a wealth of operational knowledge from multiple deployments in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and operations across South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Nepal. He is no stranger to Okinawa, having served in multiple key billets with Marine Aircraft Group 36 and previously commanded Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 as the 31st MEU’s Aviation Combat Element.

“Returning to Okinawa to take command of the 31st MEU is an incredible privilege,” Colonel Laird said. “This unit is widely recognized as the crown jewel of the Marine Corps and as the Nation's premier crisis response force. To our allies and partners, I look forward to strengthening our bonds. To the Marines, Sailors, and families of the 31st MEU, I am ready to get to work and I look forward to building on the MEU’s established legacy. I am proud to lead this exceptional team.”

The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, is a persistent, combat credible force operating aboard the ships of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations, routinely interacting and operating with our allies and partners to contribute to deterrence, security, crisis response, and combat operations in the Pacific region.