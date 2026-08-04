Jovanovic Confers with Azerbaijani Ambassador

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanovic received today the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia, Kamil Khasiyev, on a farewell visit.

Jovanovic expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Khasiyev for his personal commitment and significant contribution to the further strengthening of the overall relations between Serbia and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the two countries are bound by a strong strategic partnership, a long-standing friendship, and mutual trust.

During the meeting, both sides noted that bilateral relations are characterized by a prominent level of political dialogue, reflected in the intensive exchange of visits at the highest and prominent levels, as well as the continuous advancement of cooperation across numerous areas of mutual interest.

The interlocutors reviewed the achievements made during Ambassador Khasiyev's diplomatic tenure, assessing that the strategic partnership between the two countries had been further reinforced during that period and that solid foundations had been laid for the continued deepening of bilateral cooperation.

State Secretary Jovanovic particularly underlined that Serbia highly values Azerbaijan's consistent and principled support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity, while reaffirming Serbia's strong commitment to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation with this friendly country.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Jovanovic wished Ambassador Khasiyev every success in his future professional and diplomatic endeavors, thanking him for all he had done to strengthen Serbian-Azerbaijani relations and expressing confidence that the sincere friendship between the two countries would continue to deepen in the years ahead.