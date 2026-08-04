Boone County legislators: Local students receive education scholarship from state

Posted by: Matt Stachler, Wade Coggeshall and Kendall Macri | Monday, August 3, 2026

STATEHOUSE (Aug. 3, 2026) – Boone County students studying to become teachers are among more than 300 recipients of the Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship, according to local lawmakers.

The scholarship program, established in 2016 through legislation passed by the Indiana General Assembly, awards a renewable scholarship of up to $10,000 per year (up to $40,000 total) to high-achieving high school and college students who agree to teach in an eligible Indiana school for five years. This year, more than 1,000 students applied, representing over 300 high schools in 90 of Indiana's 92 counties.

"Indiana's future is shaped in our classrooms every day, and the teachers leading those classrooms play a critical role in preparing the next generation of Hoosiers," said State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville), who serves on the House Education Committee. "These scholarships recognize students who have excelled academically and encourage them to use their talents to make a difference in the lives of others."

This year, these local students were among the scholarship recipients:

Autumn Johnson, Western Boone Junior Senior High School;

Grace Eads, Brownsburg High School;

Hannah Hayden, Western Boone Junior Senior High School;

Leah Engebretsen, Zionsville Community High School;

Lily Ford, Lebanon Senior High School;

Lydia Ertel, Zionsville Community High School;

Olivia Miller, Zionsville Community High School; and

Vanessa Alfonzo Nougues, Lebanon Senior High School.

"Teachers play a critical role in setting up young Hoosiers for future success," said State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort). "With these scholarships, we're helping promising students achieve their goal of becoming educators."

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) said those qualifying for the scholarship must graduate in the top 20 percent of their high school class, earn a score in the 20th percentile on the SAT or ACT, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

"It's essential that those leading our classrooms have strong academic skills and demonstrate a dedication to teaching future generations," Thompson said. "This program has helped so many students achieve their education goals and made our schools stronger."

"These scholarship recipients have worked hard to distinguish themselves academically, and now they have an opportunity to turn that success into a career serving Hoosier students," said State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville). "Supporting future educators through this program will help strengthen Indiana's schools for years to come."

Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship applications for the 2026-27 school year will open in November. Click here to learn more about the program.

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State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) represents House District 25,

which includes portions of Boone and Hendricks counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



State Rep. Mark Genda (R-Frankfort) represents House District 41,

which includes portions of Boone, Clinton, Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



State Rep. Hunter Smith (R-Zionsville) represents House District 24,

which includes portions of Boone and Hamilton counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.



State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.