Aug. 3, 2026 - Kewaunee Night Out
What a beautiful evening for the 2nd Annual Kewaunee National Night Out!
Join us at the Kewaunee Elementary School staff parking lot now until 7:00 PM for an evening of family fun!
- Free hot dogs & ice cream
- Free back-to-school haircuts for kids
- Face painting & fun activities for the whole family
- Meet the Kewaunee County Public Health Department, Kewaunee County FACES, Kewaunee County Emergency Management, Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, City of Kewaunee Police Department, Emplify Health and many others!
Climb inside a police car, fire truck, ambulance, and more!
Bring the whole family and come enjoy this great community event. We hope to see you there!
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