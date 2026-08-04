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Aug. 3, 2026 - Kewaunee Night Out

Aug. 3, 2026 - Kewaunee Night Out

What a beautiful evening for the 2nd Annual Kewaunee National Night Out!

                                            

Join us at the Kewaunee Elementary School staff parking lot now until 7:00 PM for an evening of family fun!

                                            
                                            

                                            

- Free hot dogs & ice cream
- Free back-to-school haircuts for kids
- Face painting & fun activities for the whole family
- Meet the Kewaunee County Public Health Department, Kewaunee County FACES, Kewaunee County Emergency Management, Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, City of Kewaunee Police Department, Emplify Health and many others!

                                             

Climb inside a police car, fire truck, ambulance, and more!

                                              

Bring the whole family and come enjoy this great community event. We hope to see you there!

                                                            

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Aug. 3, 2026 - Kewaunee Night Out

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