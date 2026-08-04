Crash by Kimberly Injures One

KIMBERLY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. on August 3, 2026, at 4000 N 3552 E, Kimberly.

A 2014 Ford Escape, driven by a 24-year-old female from Kimberly, was traveling westbound on 4000 N when a juvenile, also from Kimberly, entered the roadway on a scooter. The Ford Escape struck the juvenile.

The juvenile sustained crucial injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford Escape was wearing a seatbelt and did not receive any injuries.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and St. Luke’s EMS.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho