Crash by Kimberly Injures One
KIMBERLY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred at approximately 12:43 p.m. on August 3, 2026, at 4000 N 3552 E, Kimberly.
A 2014 Ford Escape, driven by a 24-year-old female from Kimberly, was traveling westbound on 4000 N when a juvenile, also from Kimberly, entered the roadway on a scooter. The Ford Escape struck the juvenile.
The juvenile sustained crucial injuries and was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. The driver of the Ford Escape was wearing a seatbelt and did not receive any injuries.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office and St. Luke’s EMS.
The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
4470/4663
Posted in District 4 - Southern Idaho
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