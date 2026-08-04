Today’s Information from the Spokane Complex Fire Incident Management Team (IMT).

Spokane Area Fires

Old Trails Fire, Fairview Fire, Autumn Lane Fire



Quick Facts

Location: Spokane and Stevens Counties

Start Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Cause: Under Investigation

Size in acres: 8,026 total acres

Percent contained: 0%

Favorable weather conditions allow firefighters to make gains on Spokane Area Fires

CURRENT SITUATION:

Cooler temperatures, higher humidities and thick smoke over the fire area on Sunday allowed firefighters to make significant gains on the Old Trails fire and Fairview fire. The Autumn Lane fire remained active throughout the day and overnight hours. Today, firefighters will continue immediate suppression efforts, point protection and life safety throughout the Spokane Area Fires. Aerial resources will continue supporting crews throughout the day, mainly on the Autumn Lane Fire.

Numerous structures have been affected by the Spokane Area Fires with an unconfirmed estimate of at least 600 structures impacted throughout the fire area. Damage assessment crews have been ordered, and they will focus their efforts on collecting more specific information which will be released as soon as possible.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) remains in place over the Spokane Area Fires. Yesterday, there were 26 reported UAS incursions into the fire area. These incursions significantly impact fire operations as aircraft managers could suspend aerial firefighting suppression operations which jeopardize firefighting crews and the public. All unauthorized UAS flights over wildfires will be reported to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and law enforcement agencies. Remember, if you fly, we can’t!

WEATHER:



Cooler temperatures and calmer winds are expected today throughout the fire area. A warming trend starting mid-week will raise temperatures into the mid to high-90’s with relative humidity in the lower teens.

EVACUATIONS, SHELTERS, CLOSURES:

For current evacuation levels in Spokane County please visit: https://srec911.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=337af083184c474d9d9181bb44f957b0



For current evacuation levels in Stevens County please visit: https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/9cd2ea8b059b4c87939f83461fd57894?draft=true

An evacuation shelter is open for those affected by the Old Trails Fire at the Spokane

Convention Center. It is located at 334 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard in Spokane, Washington. Parking at the shelter is free, and pets are welcome.

For those affected and/or displaced by the Fairview Fire, an evacuation center has been

established at Northwood Middle School.

An animal shelter is open at the Spokane County Fairgrounds. The Fairgrounds has the RV

grounds open as well for those with evacuated animals.

There is a Red Cross Shelter available for those evacuated in south Stevens County. It is

located in Chewelah at Jenkins High School.

Facebook: @SpokaneAreaFires

Email: [email protected]

Site: inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/wanes-spokane-area-fires

Fire Information: 509-215-8236

Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.