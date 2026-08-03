Ke Ala Hou, A New Path Forward — August 2026 Governor’s Message

Posted on Aug 3, 2026 in Main

Our commitment to supporting the people of Maui in recovery and rebuilding remains unwavering as we commemorate three years since the unprecedented tragedy. None of the rebuilding of Lahaina would be possible without the community’s guidance and vision for the future of Maui.

Communication and collaboration are key factors in developing well-rounded perspectives for building a brighter future for Hawaiʻi.

That spirit of collaboration can be seen across our state and beyond. This month, Hawaiʻi and Indonesia strengthened their partnership through a disaster preparedness program that also brought our cultures together through performances by the Hawaiʻi Army National Guard band.

Ripples from the past showcased a connection between Hawaiʻi and the Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights march organized by the Department of Accounting and General Services. Furthermore, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and the Green Administration have awarded the most homestead leases in Hawaiʻi’s history. The University fo Hawai‘i Cancer Center is also closing the gap in healthcare access for residents by launching a clinical research center on the islands.

With every step forward, through the power of collaboration we’re building a stronger, more connected Hawaiʻi for our future generations. Mahalo for being part of that journey.

Mahalo,