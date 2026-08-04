Electoral Commission on successful registration drives
Voters’ Roll surpasses 29 million following successful registration drives
Over the past registration weekend on 1 and 2 in August, 1.7 million citizens interacted with the Electoral Commission by either visiting one of the 23 699 registration stations or using the online voter registration portal.
Of the 1.7 million transactions, 291 806 or 16% were persons registering as first time voters. Additionally, 1 502 245 or 84% of persons already registered, inspected and updated their registration details. This is in line with the message that a voter must register and vote in the voting district within the ward where they reside. In local government elections there no provision to vote outside of the voting station of registration.
Provincial Performance
In terms of provincial outcomes, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest volume of registration transactions at 427 592, followed by the Gauteng with 314 856, while
Eastern Cape third with 313 797.
|Rank
|
Province
|
New Reg
|
Re-Reg Same VD
|
VD Move
|
Grand Total
|
|1
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|71 932
|220 000
|135 660
|
|427 592
|2
|
Gauteng
|55 879
|128 776
|130 201
|
|314 856
|3
|
Eastern Cape
|37 897
|197 577
|78 323
|
|313 797
|4
|
Limpopo
|32 021
|122 700
|54 795
|
|209 516
|5
|
Western Cape
|27 432
|49 498
|57 361
|
|134 291
|6
|
Mpumalanga
|24 958
|64 829
|43 591
|
|133 378
|7
|
North West
|17 237
|62 270
|36 597
|
|116 104
|8
|
Free State
|14 621
|51 955
|30 635
|
|97 211
|9
|
Northern Cape
|9 829
|24 682
|12 795
|
|47 306
|
|
Grand Total
|291 806
|922 287
|579 958
|
|1 794 051
Channels of Application
Registration station- based applications continue to be the leading mode of registration with 1 555 318 of the total 1,7 million applications.
Provincially, KwaZulu-Natal comprises the largest number at 386 258 registration station-based activity, followed by Eastern Cape at 295 655 and Gauteng at 228 364.
The online portal contributed 238 733 transactions over the two days. The highest usage of the online voter registration platform was recorded in Gauteng (86 492), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (41 334) and the Western Cape (33 783). Unsurprisingly, these are provinces with highest concentrations of urban populations.
|
Rank
|
Province
|
VMD Device(Voting
Stations)
|
Voter Portal
|
Grand Total
|1
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|386 258
|41 334
|427 592
|2
|
Eastern Cape
|295 655
|18 142
|313 797
|3
|
Gauteng
|228 364
|86 492
|314 856
|4
|
Limpopo
|192 695
|16 821
|209 516
|5
|
Mpumalanga
|118 813
|14 565
|133 378
|6
|
North West
|103 037
|13 067
|116 104
|7
|
Western Cape
|100 508
|33 783
|134 291
|8
|
Free State
|87 106
|10 105
|97 211
|9
|
Northern Cape
|42 882
|4 424
|47 306
|
|
Grand Total
|1 555 318
|238 733
|1 794 051
Youth participation
Of the total 1,7 million transactions recorded, young people in the age cohort 16 to 29 account for 485 757 or 26%. Even more encouraging is that 46% of the new registrations are by voter under the age of 29.
KwaZulu-Natal again leads with young person’s registration at 137 046, followed by Eastern Cape at 79 417, followed by Gauteng at 78 405.
|Rank
|
Province
|
16-17
|
18-19
|
|
20-29
|
|
Grand Total
|1
|
KwaZulu-Natal
|19 255
|
|14 797
|
|102 994
|137 046
|2
|
Eastern Cape
|12 157
|
|8 574
|
|58 686
|79 417
|3
|
Gauteng
|11 217
|
|8 419
|
|58 769
|78 405
|4
|
Limpopo
|9 937
|
|5 623
|
|37 148
|52 708
|5
|
Mpumalanga
|5 829
|
|4 016
|
|27 958
|37 803
|6
|
Western Cape
|5 750
|
|4 283
|
|25 888
|35 921
|7
|
North West
|3 830
|
|2 879
|
|21 026
|27 735
|8
|
Free State
|3 265
|
|2 322
|
|16 556
|22 143
|9
|
Northern Cape
|2 535
|
|1 599
|
|10 445
|14 579
|
Grand Total 73 775
|
52 512
|
359 470
|485 757
Gender
The total registration activity for the final registration weekend, female voters account for 1 005 790, representing 56% of total activity, while male voters account for 788 261or 44% of total activity. This is consistent with the well-established trend of there being more females than males on the voter’s roll. Of the 291 806 new registrations 50% are female.
Cumulative impact of Registration weekends
The combined impact of the two voter registration weekend drives resulted in close to 4.7 million interactions with voters (4 666 547) compared to the 1.7 million transactions recorded during the comparable 2021 Local Government Elections (with one registration weekend) due to the Covid 19 reduced election timetable.
Collectively, the two voter registration weekends held in June and August 2026 contributed 754 332 new voters, adding to the continued growth of the voters’ roll ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.
Properly understood, 2.1 million new voters have been added to the voters’ roll since the last general elections in 2024. This is despite the fact that we regretfully 884 000 voters from the roll owing mainly to mortality estimated at 34 000 persons per month.
Continuous voter registration
The Commission advises eligible voters who were unable to visit a registration station during the registration weekends to make use of the Online Voter Registration portal before proclamation on Friday 7 August.
To maximise the remaining registration period, the Commission is expanding the online registration modality to make it even more accessible and convenient.
WhatsApp registration: The Commission announces the introduction of voter registration on the WhatsApp platform. The modality provides intuitive, convenient and mobile-friendly way to register or update voter details given the ubiquitous nature of the platform.
The platform uses secure identity verification measures, including OTP authentication, ID document uploads, address verification, and voting station confirmation, to protect the integrity of the voters’ roll. While WhatsApp registration forms part of a broader voter registration offering, accurate address validation remains critical to a successful registration process. To support this, some voters may be redirected to the interactive map on the Online Voter Registration (OVR) platform to locate and confirm the rooftop location of their home address.
By leveraging a platform used daily by millions of South Africans, the Commission is expanding access to voter registration, improving convenience and ensuring that more eligible voters can register or update their details before the close of the registration period at midnight on 7 August 2026.
Next Phase of Electoral Programme
With the successful conclusion of the two voter registration weekends, the Electoral Commission now turns its full attention to preparations for Election Day. The next phase of the electoral programme will focus on the formal election timetable, which will commence once the election is proclaimed.
This will usher in key electoral milestones, the dates and timeframes for critical processes, including candidate nominations, certification of the voters' roll, and other activities leading up to voting day on 4 November 2026.
The Commission is encouraged by the uptake of the Online Candidate Nomination System (OCNS) by potential independent candidates and political parties, with over 93 independents and 87 political parties having started using the system respectively. We continue to encourage all contestants to use the system to capture candidates or details of supporters.
Call to Action
The Commission reiterates that eligible voters should not wait until the last minute to register or update their details. Experience has shown that a surge in registration activity often occurs closer to key deadlines, creating avoidable pressure on registration channels.
We remind the nation to use the SMS 32810 line to check their registration status. Our Contact Centre on 0800 11 8000 remains available for registration assistance. Our “WhatsApp” line 0600 088 000 is also available to assist voters.
The Commission extends its sincere appreciation to all voters, the 48 212 electoral staff, political parties, community organisations and stakeholders who contributed to the successful conduct of the registration weekend. Every registration strengthens South Africa's democracy and ensures that communities have a voice in shaping the future of local government.
The Commission also thanks the Minister responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs for the public announcement related to the date of proclamation.
On Proclamation Day, Friday, 7 August 2026, the Electoral Commission will brief the media on the Election Timetable, outlining key electoral activities, statutory deadlines and milestones leading up to the Local Government Elections on 4 November 2026.
For media queries:
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
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