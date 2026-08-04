Electoral Commission on successful registration drives

Voters’ Roll surpasses 29 million following successful registration drives Over the past registration weekend on 1 and 2 in August, 1.7 million citizens interacted with the Electoral Commission by either visiting one of the 23 699 registration stations or using the online voter registration portal. Of the 1.7 million transactions, 291 806 or 16% were persons registering as first time voters. Additionally, 1 502 245 or 84% of persons already registered, inspected and updated their registration details. This is in line with the message that a voter must register and vote in the voting district within the ward where they reside. In local government elections there no provision to vote outside of the voting station of registration. Provincial Performance In terms of provincial outcomes, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest volume of registration transactions at 427 592, followed by the Gauteng with 314 856, while Eastern Cape third with 313 797. Rank Province New Reg Re-Reg Same VD VD Move Grand Total 1 KwaZulu-Natal 71 932 220 000 135 660 427 592 2 Gauteng 55 879 128 776 130 201 314 856 3 Eastern Cape 37 897 197 577 78 323 313 797 4 Limpopo 32 021 122 700 54 795 209 516 5 Western Cape 27 432 49 498 57 361 134 291 6 Mpumalanga 24 958 64 829 43 591 133 378 7 North West 17 237 62 270 36 597 116 104 8 Free State 14 621 51 955 30 635 97 211 9 Northern Cape 9 829 24 682 12 795 47 306 Grand Total 291 806 922 287 579 958 1 794 051





Channels of Application Registration station- based applications continue to be the leading mode of registration with 1 555 318 of the total 1,7 million applications. Provincially, KwaZulu-Natal comprises the largest number at 386 258 registration station-based activity, followed by Eastern Cape at 295 655 and Gauteng at 228 364. The online portal contributed 238 733 transactions over the two days. The highest usage of the online voter registration platform was recorded in Gauteng (86 492), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (41 334) and the Western Cape (33 783). Unsurprisingly, these are provinces with highest concentrations of urban populations. Rank Province VMD Device(Voting Stations) Voter Portal Grand Total 1 KwaZulu-Natal 386 258 41 334 427 592 2 Eastern Cape 295 655 18 142 313 797 3 Gauteng 228 364 86 492 314 856 4 Limpopo 192 695 16 821 209 516 5 Mpumalanga 118 813 14 565 133 378 6 North West 103 037 13 067 116 104 7 Western Cape 100 508 33 783 134 291 8 Free State 87 106 10 105 97 211 9 Northern Cape 42 882 4 424 47 306 Grand Total 1 555 318 238 733 1 794 051 Youth participation Of the total 1,7 million transactions recorded, young people in the age cohort 16 to 29 account for 485 757 or 26%. Even more encouraging is that 46% of the new registrations are by voter under the age of 29. KwaZulu-Natal again leads with young person’s registration at 137 046, followed by Eastern Cape at 79 417, followed by Gauteng at 78 405. Rank Province 16-17 18-19 20-29 Grand Total 1 KwaZulu-Natal 19 255 14 797 102 994 137 046 2 Eastern Cape 12 157 8 574 58 686 79 417 3 Gauteng 11 217 8 419 58 769 78 405 4 Limpopo 9 937 5 623 37 148 52 708 5 Mpumalanga 5 829 4 016 27 958 37 803 6 Western Cape 5 750 4 283 25 888 35 921 7 North West 3 830 2 879 21 026 27 735 8 Free State 3 265 2 322 16 556 22 143 9 Northern Cape 2 535 1 599 10 445 14 579 Grand Total 73 775 52 512 359 470 485 757

Gender The total registration activity for the final registration weekend, female voters account for 1 005 790, representing 56% of total activity, while male voters account for 788 261or 44% of total activity. This is consistent with the well-established trend of there being more females than males on the voter’s roll. Of the 291 806 new registrations 50% are female. Cumulative impact of Registration weekends The combined impact of the two voter registration weekend drives resulted in close to 4.7 million interactions with voters (4 666 547) compared to the 1.7 million transactions recorded during the comparable 2021 Local Government Elections (with one registration weekend) due to the Covid 19 reduced election timetable. Collectively, the two voter registration weekends held in June and August 2026 contributed 754 332 new voters, adding to the continued growth of the voters’ roll ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections. Properly understood, 2.1 million new voters have been added to the voters’ roll since the last general elections in 2024. This is despite the fact that we regretfully 884 000 voters from the roll owing mainly to mortality estimated at 34 000 persons per month. Continuous voter registration The Commission advises eligible voters who were unable to visit a registration station during the registration weekends to make use of the Online Voter Registration portal before proclamation on Friday 7 August. To maximise the remaining registration period, the Commission is expanding the online registration modality to make it even more accessible and convenient. WhatsApp registration: The Commission announces the introduction of voter registration on the WhatsApp platform. The modality provides intuitive, convenient and mobile-friendly way to register or update voter details given the ubiquitous nature of the platform. The platform uses secure identity verification measures, including OTP authentication, ID document uploads, address verification, and voting station confirmation, to protect the integrity of the voters’ roll. While WhatsApp registration forms part of a broader voter registration offering, accurate address validation remains critical to a successful registration process. To support this, some voters may be redirected to the interactive map on the Online Voter Registration (OVR) platform to locate and confirm the rooftop location of their home address. By leveraging a platform used daily by millions of South Africans, the Commission is expanding access to voter registration, improving convenience and ensuring that more eligible voters can register or update their details before the close of the registration period at midnight on 7 August 2026. Next Phase of Electoral Programme



