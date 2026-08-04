Correction: Cameron intersection project scheduled to begin next phase Aug. 4

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The intersection improvement project at DeKalb County U.S. Route 36 and Bob Griffin Road in Cameron is scheduled to move to its next phase tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 4. Clarkson Construction Company, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the City of Cameron, will reopen the middle of the intersection and begin working on the northwest and southeast corners of Bob Griffin Road and Route 36.

Traffic Impacts: The driving lanes (right lanes) on Route 36 will be closed through the intersection during this phase. There will be no right turns from northbound Bob Griffin Road to eastbound Route 36 or from southbound Bob Griffin Road to westbound Route 36. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

Traffic from northbound Bob Griffin Road will be detoured along westbound Route 36 to U.S. Route 69 (Walnut Street) and southbound traffic will be detoured along eastbound Route 36 to the temporary J-turn.

This phase is scheduled to be completed by mid-September. More information on additional stages will be provided as the project progresses. All work is scheduled to be completed by November 2026.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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