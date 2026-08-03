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I-70 Fatal Crash MP 77.

On August 2, 2026, at 6:08 PM, a semi-truck pulling a 48-foot dry-van trailer was stationary on the shoulder of I-70 near milepost 77. While stopped, the semi-truck’s trailer was ...

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I-70 Fatal Crash MP 77.

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