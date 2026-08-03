Suicide Prevention Information

From the desk of Jon Akers, Executive Director of Kentucky Center for School Safety

2026-2027 Supporting Staff and Students: An Evidence-Based Approach to Suicide Prevention

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dPBJgqj1dwtwcZrpGMCq87YLpY-6TADF/view?usp=drive_link

Dear SSC and Superintendents,

Above you’ll find the link for the updated resource guide regarding Suicide Prevention for Students and Staff . Please make sure that all principals and school based mental health staff members receive this email.

A special thanks to our friends at the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities (DBHDID) for providing us with this information.

KRS 156.095 requires:

All certified school district employees shall receive one hour of high-quality, evidence-based suicide prevention training, including risk factors, warning signs, protective factors, response procedures, referral, postvention, and the recognition of signs and symptoms of possible mental illness.

KRS158.039 requires:

All public schools shall provide two (2) high quality, evidence-based suicide prevention awareness lessons each school year, the first by September 15 and the second by January 15, either in person, by live streaming, or via a video recording to all students in grades six (6) through twelve (12).

If you have any questions or concerns, I’ll be happy to share them with our colleagues at DBHDID.