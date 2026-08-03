Suicide Prevention Information
From the desk of Jon Akers, Executive Director of Kentucky Center for School Safety
2026-2027 Supporting Staff and Students: An Evidence-Based Approach to Suicide Prevention
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dPBJgqj1dwtwcZrpGMCq87YLpY-6TADF/view?usp=drive_link
Dear SSC and Superintendents,
Above you’ll find the link for the updated resource guide regarding Suicide Prevention for Students and Staff. Please make sure that all principals and school based mental health staff members receive this email.
- A special thanks to our friends at the Department for Behavioral Health, Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities (DBHDID) for providing us with this information.
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KRS 156.095 requires:
All certified school district employees shall receive one hour of high-quality, evidence-based suicide prevention training, including risk factors, warning signs, protective factors, response procedures, referral, postvention, and the recognition of signs and symptoms of possible mental illness.
- KRS158.039 requires:
All public schools shall provide two (2) high quality, evidence-based suicide prevention awareness lessons each school year, the first by September 15 and the second by January 15, either in person, by live streaming, or via a video recording to all students in grades six (6) through twelve (12).
If you have any questions or concerns, I’ll be happy to share them with our colleagues at DBHDID.
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