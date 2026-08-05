StallioneSearch.com to Unveil Redesigned Website with Expanded Features

New Content Hubs, Expanded Data Tools and a Modern Mobile-First Design Will Give the Quarter Horse Racing Industry More Ways to Connect

We've invested over half a million dollars to make StallioneSearch.com the most advanced mobile platform in the Quarter Horse racing industry, and this is just the beginning.” — H. David Smith

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 20 years, StallioneSearch.com has been the Quarter Horse racing industry's leading source for racing news and breeding information. Today, the company announced that it will launch an entirely new digital platform, rebuilt from the ground up for its users.For the first time in its history, StallioneSearch.com will be 100% mobile-friendly, giving breeders instant access to stallion information, racing news, and stats wherever they are. Most visitors to StallioneSearch.com are now using mobile devices, so the new site has been designed to optimize and simplify the mobile experience.The new platform combines expanded sire analytics, progeny performance data, sales results, videos, pedigrees and direct breeder inquiry tools, all in a faster, cleaner, easier-to-navigate design. Together with powerful new data and marketing tools, this transforms StallioneSearch.com from an information website into the Quarter Horse racing industry's premier mobile platform for racing news and breeding information."This new platform isn't only a facelift. It's a complete rebuild, designed specifically for our audience; breeders, owners, and fans who do everything from their phones,” said StallioneSearch President and Chief Executive Officer H. David Smith. “We've invested over half a million dollars to make StallioneSearch.com the most advanced mobile platform in the Quarter Horse racing industry, and this is just the beginning."Users can now research stallions, watch videos, review progeny performance, search sales results, and contact stallion owners with a single tap. Stallion owners, in turn, benefit from enhanced exposure, richer analytics, and one-touch breeder inquiries that make connecting with prospective mare owners easier than ever.“The future of StallioneSearch isn't just online. It's in your hand,” Smith said.Look for the new StallioneSearch.com coming by mid-August.About StallioneSearch.comStallioneSearch.com is the most established and trusted digital platform in the Quarter Horse racing industry. For two decades, it has served as the go-to resource for racing news, stallion directories, real-time standings, sales data, and breeding intelligence. StallioneSearch serves an engaged audience of breeders, investors, farm managers, owners, trainers, and jockeys across the United States, Canada, and South and Central America.

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