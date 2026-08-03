FEMA Calls May Come from Unfamiliar Numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. – After Louisianans apply for disaster assistance, FEMA may call to schedule an inspection of the damaged home or to gather more information before they process the application. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

It is important to answer the call. A FEMA inspection is required to determine whether a home is safe, functional and accessible after Tropical Storm Arthur. If an inspection cannot be scheduled, that may cause a delay in FEMA’s review of a homeowner’s or renter’s application.

There is no charge for an inspection. The inspector will have FEMA photo ID and your application number. FEMA representatives never ask for money. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a FEMA representative, but you aren’t sure, call the FEMA Helplineat 800-621-3362 to verify the caller’s identity.

Residents of Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes have until Monday, Aug. 31, to apply for federal disaster assistance if you had damage or losses from the storm.

The fastest way to apply to FEMA is online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. for assistance in multiple languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. To find one in your area, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.