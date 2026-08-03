MONDAY: Ness Hosts Town Hall in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. – Encouraging residents from northwest Illinois communities to share their thoughts and stay informed on pending legislation, budget developments and other state issues, state Rep. Suzanne Ness, D-East Dundee, will host a Town Hall at the Gail Borden Public Library on Monday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“As summer starts to die down and we transition from community events to gearing up for a fall legislative session in the next few months, it’s more important than ever to create space for families to ask questions, share concerns and stay informed on issues that affect them,” said Ness. “I remain committed to being available, transparent and connected to the residents of my district.”

Rep. Ness’ Town Hall will take place Monday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. in-person at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin, located at 270 N. Grove Ave, in the Meadows Community Room B&C. Registration is not required. For more information, please email info@repsnessil66.com.

“I believe in meeting people where they are,” said Ness. “With that said, I look forward to engaging with neighbors and answering their questions.”