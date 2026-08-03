Derby Barracks / Stolen Mountain Bike
STATE
OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
CASE#:
26A5004163
RANK/TROOPER
FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION:
Derby
CONTACT#:
802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:
7/25/2026 1152 hours
INCIDENT
LOCATION: Sterling Drive, Craftsbury, VT
VIOLATION:
Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY
OF INCIDENT:
On
the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen
mountain bike from Sterling Drive in Craftsbury, VT. The owner of the bike
reported their purple Specialized Epic Evo bike was stolen off a bike rack from
a vehicle parked on the former Sterling College campus in Craftsbury around
7/15/2026. The serial number and description of the bike have been recorded and
the bike has been listed as stolen. A photo of a similar bike is included with
this news release.
Anyone
with information regarding this theft is urged to contact the Vermont State
Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at
vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
Aaron
Leonard,
Trooper
Vermont
State Police – Derby
35
Crawford Road,
Derby,
VT 05829
802-334-8881
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