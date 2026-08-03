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Derby Barracks / Stolen Mountain Bike

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A5004163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 7/25/2026 1152 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sterling Drive, Craftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen mountain bike from Sterling Drive in Craftsbury, VT. The owner of the bike reported their purple Specialized Epic Evo bike was stolen off a bike rack from a vehicle parked on the former Sterling College campus in Craftsbury around 7/15/2026. The serial number and description of the bike have been recorded and the bike has been listed as stolen. A photo of a similar bike is included with this news release.

 

Anyone with information regarding this theft is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

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Derby Barracks / Stolen Mountain Bike

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