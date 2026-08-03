St. Johnsbury Barracks / Shooting with injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A4008175
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: VSP Major Crime Unit and Bureau of
Criminal Investigations
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: About 2:05 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hill Road, Newbury, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting with injury
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating after a man was
shot and injured Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2026, on Jefferson Hill Road in
Newbury. Initial investigation indicates the man was shot in the roadway and
sustained serious injury at about 2:05 p.m.
The victim was airlifted by the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced
Response Team (DHART) to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New
Hampshire. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
This investigation is in its preliminary stages. VSP believes
this was an isolated incident involving individuals who knew each other, and
there is no identified threat to the community at large. The name of the man
who was shot is being withheld pending further investigation and notification
of relatives.
This investigation involves members of the Vermont State
Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search
Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The roadway is closed
while the scene is being processed.
VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in
the investigation call VSP’s St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit
an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The state police will release further details as the
investigation unfolds.
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