St. Johnsbury Barracks / Shooting with injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A4008175

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: VSP Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: About 2:05 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Jefferson Hill Road, Newbury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting with injury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating after a man was shot and injured Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2, 2026, on Jefferson Hill Road in Newbury. Initial investigation indicates the man was shot in the roadway and sustained serious injury at about 2:05 p.m.

The victim was airlifted by the Dartmouth Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages. VSP believes this was an isolated incident involving individuals who knew each other, and there is no identified threat to the community at large. The name of the man who was shot is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of relatives.

This investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The roadway is closed while the scene is being processed.

VSP asks that anyone with information that could assist in the investigation call VSP’s St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will release further details as the investigation unfolds.