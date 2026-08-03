Rutland Barracks / Suspicious incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26B4005960

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Jakubowski

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10:24 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2026

STREET: Farm and Wilderness Road

TOWN: Plymouth, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police investigated a report of a potentially suspicious incident Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at the Farm and Wilderness Camp in Plymouth, Vermont. The incident was determined to be unfounded.

At about 10:24 a.m., two juvenile campers reported seeing a man with a rifle wearing camouflage in the woods adjacent to the camp. Camp staff also reported hearing several suspected gunshots in the general area. Camp staff followed their safety procedures and notified the Vermont State Police.

Troopers responded to the area, and a subsequent search located no suspicious individuals or other evidence. A trooper met with camp staff and children to discuss the incident. It should be noted that practice shooting does occur in the general area near the camp on a regular basis.

Further questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Farm and Wilderness Camp.

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