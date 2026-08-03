LDWF Enforcement Division Hosting Three Recruiting Open Houses in August

Baton Rouge, Aug 03, 2026 - The LDWF Enforcement Division Recruiting Section is hosting three open houses in August. At the recruiting open houses, enforcement agents will be available to speak with potential candidates about their careers as Wildlife Enforcement Agents, answer questions, and provide guidance on qualifications and the application process.

Listed below are the three recruiting open house events:

Aug. 22 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LDWF Region 3 Office

1995 Shreveport Hwy.

Pineville, LA 71360

Contact: Sgt. Joshua DiBenedetto at jdibenedetto@wlf.la.gov.

Aug. 29 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lincoln Parish Library

910 North Trenton Street

Ruston, LA 71270

Contact: Lt. Ray Ellerbe at tellerbe@wlf.la.gov.

Aug. 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Waddill Training Academy

4142 N. Flannery Rd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Contact: Corporal Seth Courtney at scourtney@wlf.la.gov.