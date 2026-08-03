LDWF Enforcement Division Hosting Three Recruiting Open Houses in August
Baton Rouge, - The LDWF Enforcement Division Recruiting Section is hosting three open houses in August. At the recruiting open houses, enforcement agents will be available to speak with potential candidates about their careers as Wildlife Enforcement Agents, answer questions, and provide guidance on qualifications and the application process.
Listed below are the three recruiting open house events:
Aug. 22 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LDWF Region 3 Office
1995 Shreveport Hwy.
Pineville, LA 71360
Contact: Sgt. Joshua DiBenedetto at jdibenedetto@wlf.la.gov.
Aug. 29 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lincoln Parish Library
910 North Trenton Street
Ruston, LA 71270
Contact: Lt. Ray Ellerbe at tellerbe@wlf.la.gov.
Aug. 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Waddill Training Academy
4142 N. Flannery Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Contact: Corporal Seth Courtney at scourtney@wlf.la.gov.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.