Texas GLO Posts Amendment 22 to Hurricane Harvey $5.6 Billion State Action Plan for Public Comment

Today, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) posted Amendment 22 to the Hurricane Harvey $5.6 Billion State Action Plan for a federally required 30-day public comment period. The proposed amendment updates funding allocations and administrative language to better align available resources with current program needs, support the effective and strategic expenditure of federal disaster recovery funds, and ensure continued implementation of Hurricane Harvey recovery programs.

The amendment includes the following changes:

State of Texas Houston Homeowner Assistance Program budget increased to $495,922,760.98

Housing State Project Delivery increased to $41,874,313.50

State Affordable Rental Program budget reduced to $584,273,219.93

City of Houston Single Family Development Program budget reduced to $2,184,195.24

City of Houston Multifamily Rental Program budget increased to $370,868,494.30

City of Houston Public Services budget reduced to $17,162,740.89

City of Houston Economic Revitalization Program budget reduced to $18,808,020.47

Language added to clarify what DRRP budget adjustments constitute a substantial amendment in line with program regulations

The amendment is available for review at https://www.glo.texas.gov/disaster-recovery/public-notices. All comments should be submitted to cdr@recovery.texas.gov by 5:00 p.m. on September 2, 2026, to be considered. Per federal requirements, the GLO must respond to public comments before the amendment can be sent to HUD for final approval.