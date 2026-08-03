J.D. Clark Concludes NACo Presidency

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark concluded his one-year term as president of the National Association of Counties during the association’s annual conference, held July 17-20 in New Orleans. Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, Commissioner George Dunlap succeeded Clark as president.

Throughout his presidency, Clark championed County Storytellers, an initiative encouraging county officials to share the people-centered stories behind local government. The effort inspired NACo's We Are Counties project and the Texas Association of Counties’ Texas County Storytellers campaign.

Looking back on the past year, Clark highlighted several legislative accomplishments supported by NACo, including full funding for the federal Payment in Lieu of Taxes program, a one-year extension of federal web accessibility compliance deadlines, expanded support for veterans through Operation Green Light, improved transparency in FEMA reimbursements and greater local flexibility in federal housing policy.

He also urged county leaders to continue pressing for disaster mitigation and permitting reforms, increased federal funding for county-owned roads and bridges, and reauthorization of a long-awaited farm bill.

As he closed his term, Clark thanked county officials across the country for their leadership and commitment, emphasizing that NACo's success is driven by its members.

“Everything that happens here at NACo, it happens thanks to you,” he said. “This is your association. You set the agenda. Without your dedication, we would not be the association we are today.”

To hear Clark reflect on his year as NACo president, listen to the latest episode of TAC’s Texas County Voice podcast.