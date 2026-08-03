MoDOT is hiring service-oriented individuals to join winter maintenance crews

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation is currently hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations, with opportunities for year-round employment including mowing, striping and other maintenance functions. There are hundreds of full-time maintenance and emergency maintenance equipment operator positions currently available across the state.

“Missouri travelers depend on us throughout the year to maintain our highway system, especially once the snow starts to fall,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Darin Hamelink. “If you’re looking for a job with excellent benefits where you can make a difference in the lives of your fellow Missourians, we encourage you to apply online at modot.org.”

Hourly salaries begin at $20, depending on level of experience and area of operation. Employees in entry- or intermediate-level positions are eligible to receive a pay increase after one year in their position.

Full-time maintenance employees receive training and a long list of benefits including paid leave, medical, vision and dental insurance and a retirement plan; and a diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Applicants need to be at least 18 years old and successfully complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment). It’s preferable for applicants to have a CDL permit, but assistance and training is available to help new employees achieve their CDL.

Career opportunities can be found online at modot.org/careers.

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For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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