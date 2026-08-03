Washington County Preserves 69-Acre Farm

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (August 3, 2026) – The Washington County Division of Planning & Zoning is pleased to announce the recent preservation of a 69.32-acre farm through the Maryland Agricultural Resource-Based Industries Corporation’s (MARBIDCO) Next Generation Farmland Acquisition (Next Gen) Program, further advancing the County’s efforts to protect agricultural land and bringing the total to more than 43,000 acres of permanently preserved land.

The easement was finalized on June 18, 2026, preserving a 69.32-acre crop operation located on Park Hall Road in Rohrersville. The property contains a stream and features scenic views of South Mountain to the east and Red Hill to the west. The preservation of this farm adds to an area of heavily preserved agricultural land and will support neighboring property owners in their efforts to pursue permanent conservation easements.

The MARBIDCO Next Gen Program, established in Washington County in 2019, serves as a valuable tool for individuals seeking to purchase and operate their first farm. The program is designed for applicants who have not previously owned more than 20 acres of contiguous land and who are prepared to make an offer on a qualifying property. Eligible properties must meet the criteria for inclusion in the County’s Agricultural Land Preservation District (Ag District) Program, including agricultural assessment, location within a rural zoning district, exclusion from designated growth areas and municipalities, and the presence of at least 50 percent Class I, II, and/or III soils.

The Next Gen Program operates through a competitive application process, with applications accepted at the end of each month. If selected and approved, MARBIDCO may provide the applicant with 51 percent of the land-only fair market appraised value of the target property, up to a maximum award of $500,000, to assist with the down payment for the purchase of the farm. In return, the new landowner is required to actively pursue a permanent conservation easement through another land preservation program. Upon successful completion of the conservation easement process, the landowner repays MARBIDCO and retains the remaining easement funding.

The Next Gen Program is one component of Washington County’s comprehensive land preservation strategy, which aims to protect agricultural, scenic, historic, and environmentally significant lands. Additional programs supporting this effort include the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Rural Legacy Program, Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, and Program Open Space–Stateside; the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation program; the County’s Installment Purchase Program; local forest conservation easements; federal initiatives such as the Farm and Ranchland Protection Program and Federal Scenic Easements; and partnerships with organizations including the Maryland Environmental Trust, Antietam Battlefield Trust, and Mid-Maryland Land Trust.

While state programs continue to provide significant funding for land preservation, Washington County has taken proactive steps in recent years to supplement these efforts with additional local investment, reinforcing its long-term commitment to preserving its agricultural heritage, natural resources, and rural character for future generations.

For more information about Washington County’s land preservation programs, please contact Chris Boggs, Rural Preservation Administrator, at 240-313-2447 or via email at [email protected].

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