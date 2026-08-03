FAA Statement on Certification of the Boeing 737 MAX-7

Monday, August 3, 2026

Statement

Following almost a decade of extensive review, the FAA has issued an amended type certificate and updated Production Limitation Record for the Boeing 737 MAX-7. The approval reflects years of sustained work to resolve complex technical issues and complete a thorough review of the airplane’s design and supporting safety analyses. Throughout the process, the FAA performed or directly reviewed significant work involving flight controls, system safety assessments, human factors, flightcrew alerting, and other novel, complex, or safety-critical areas, while also requiring testing, design changes, and additional analysis where necessary.

Before granting approval, the FAA required the MAX-7 to incorporate key improvements that address requirements in the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act and NTSB recommendations, including updates to the flight-control software, flightcrew alerting system, and a redesigned engine anti-ice system. These changes provide pilots clearer information and warnings and prevent the engine inlet from overheating and potentially weakening the surrounding structure.

FAA safety inspectors will remain on site at Boeing production facilities across the country to closely monitor the manufacturing process, including observing and assessing Boeing’s Safety Management System (SMS) and safety culture.

Background

The amended type certificate confirms the aircraft complies with all applicable design and safety requirements, and the updated Production Limitation Record authorizes Boeing to begin production of the aircraft.