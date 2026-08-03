Wildfire Smoke Impacts Air Quality

The Lincoln County Public Health Office works to increase awareness and education of outdoor air pollutants and provide prevention strategies for maintaining clean air.

Air Quality Monitoring

Air pollution, including smoke from wildfires, is bad for everyone's health. Wildfire smoke is a growing health concern in the Pacific Northwest as hotter, drier summers increase the risk of wildfires. You can protect yourself by checking the air quality and staying indoors as much as possible when the air quality is poor. To check the air quality in your area, visit the Washington Smoke Blog or AirNow.

Indoor Air Quality

Impurities in the air can be harmful to everyone, especially individuals with asthma, COPD, heart conditions, or other respiratory concerns. This is why HEPA air purifiers are more important than ever.

HEPA filters are proven to work by trapping harmful particles, improving indoor air quality. Some air cleaners use less effective filters, so make sure yours is a HEPA-certified unit. It’s also important to be cautious with other tech. Not all air cleaning technologies use filters, so know the risks before using alternatives.

If you're looking for a DIY low-cost option, you can make your own Clean Air Fan!

Radon

Radon is a gas that you can’t see or smell. It is radioactive and forms naturally in the ground. Even though it is produced naturally, it can still be dangerous for your health. Breathing in too much radon over time can increase the chance of getting lung cancer. Radon can move into homes and buildings, where it can be built up to unsafe levels. Since you can’t detect it by sight or smell, the only way to know how much radon is in your home is to test it.

Information on Radon: Radon | Washington State Department of Health

The Lincoln County Public Health Office has FREE at-home Radon tests available while supplies last.

Order FREE At-Home Test Kits Here: Radon Test Kit Access Form | Washington State Department of Health

Education & Resources

It's important to know the effects of smoke from fires and how to keep you and your loved ones safe and healthy during a smoke event. The following are some resources that will be helpful to you.