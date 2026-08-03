Water Chestnut Pull

DATE: August 4, 2026

START TIME: 9:00 a.m.

REGION: 6 St. Lawrence

END TIME: 3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Tibbets Creek, Ogdensburg, NY

MORE INFORMATION: https://www.sleloinvasives.org/event/waterchestnutpulls/

Join water chestnut removal efforts occurring in the SLELO region. Water chestnut (Trapa natans) is an invasive aquatic plant that grows thick, dense, floating mats that impede aquatic recreation, reduce waterfront property values, and alter aquatic ecosystems. Water chestnut populations can be suppressed through manual removals of their floating rosette and nutlets.

What to Expect: Using a kayak or canoe to paddle around a given area to collect the floating rosettes and nutlets of water chestnut and bring them ashore to be disposed of.