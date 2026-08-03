DeLuca’s Will County Road Intersection Safety Measure Signed into Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A new law led by state Rep. Anthony DeLuca, D-Chicago Heights, will require the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to conduct a road safety assessment of the 10 most hazardous intersections under state jurisdiction in Will County south of Interstate 80.

“We’re moving forward to make these intersections safer for the drivers and families who travel through them every day,” DeLuca said. “This is a needed study that will help IDOT better understand what changes may be necessary for these local roads, adjustments that can save lives.”

Signed into law Friday, Senate Bill 3275 will help inform IDOT on ways the agency can recommend safety improvements to the General Assembly. IDOT will consult with local agencies to target intersections for review, with assessments handled independently and comprehensively. Local roads will be the focus, with expressways excluded from the assessments.

Subsequently recommended design changes, traffic control adjustments and other possible fixes could reduce crashes and improve roadway safety for the region.

“This assessment will help us approach the issue effectively and efficiently,” DeLuca said. “I want to thank state Sen. Patrick Joyce and the bipartisan coalition of lawmakers who supported this plan to help make our roads safer.”

For more information, please contact RepDeLuca@SBCGlobal.net.