New Chung Law Protects Nurses from Workplace Violence

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – State Rep. Chung, D-Bloomington, is continuing her advocacy for healthcare workers by affirming their ability to report workplace violence to law enforcement.

“Healthcare workers are foundational members of our community, tending to us when we’re sick and in our most vulnerable moments,” said Chung. “From emergency rooms to specialists’ offices, no healthcare employee deserves cruel verbal or physical treatment. This bill will ensure that, should violence occur, medical professionals can protect themselves, their peers and other patients.”

Senate Bill 2713 clarifies that healthcare organizations must allow healthcare workers to report workplace violence and safety issues to law enforcement. Additionally, the bill expands the Health Care Workplace Violence Program with increased security, protection systems and safety plans. Violence recording and recordkeeping systems are also being updated to allow for further accountability and pattern tracking.

“The job of medical professionals can’t be understated, emotionally and physically. My mom was a nurse, so I know the sacrifice and dedication healthcare careers take,” said Chung. “Nurses, doctors, administrative aides, janitors and everyone who keeps our hospitals going deserve to work in a safe environment.”

Senate Bill 2713 was signed into law last month and will go into effect on January 1, 2027.