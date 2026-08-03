Governor Abbott Appoints Cantu To Texas Veterans Commission

August 3, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Chris Cantu to the Texas Veterans Commission for a term set to expire on December 31, 2031. The Commission works to ensure veterans, their dependents, and survivors receive all benefits. They also train and certify county officers to provide services to those same groups.

Chris Cantu of Hutto is a partner/wealth manager at Kingsview Wealth Management and previously served as a Colonel in the United States Air Force for 25 years. He is a decorated commander & combat veteran of 3 major conflicts, and has flown 288 combat/combat-support sorties during five deployments. Cantu received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Texas Tech University, a Master of Information Management from Webster University, and a Master of Military Science from Air University.