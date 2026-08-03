Back to School Resources in August

We once again approach that special time of year when back to school preparations begin, and in turn want to take a moment to focus on mental health, self-care, and preparedness. The transition in schedule, responsibilities, the beginning of a new school year bring changes, positive and stressful alike. Here at the Employee Assistance Program, we always want to encourage parents and school professionals to stop and take a moment to check in with themselves, to take stock of how they are physically feeling, and what steps they can do to take care of themselves before the summer is over. How are you sleeping? Are you drinking enough water, eating regularly throughout the day? What self-care are you putting in place as the new year approaches? Have you made deliberate time just for yourself to do something restful, to disconnect from responsibilities (and your phone)?

Listed below are our updated lists of self-care articles, educational sites, and back to school financial resource links for families in need:

SELF-CARE:

Back to School Community Resources

Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program for support, or if you have any other back to school resources you feel would be good for this list. Have an excellent and restful end of summer!