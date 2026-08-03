Back to School Resources in August
This month, we share back to school community, educational and mental health resources for kids, parents, and educators.
We once again approach that special time of year when back to school preparations begin, and in turn want to take a moment to focus on mental health, self-care, and preparedness. The transition in schedule, responsibilities, the beginning of a new school year bring changes, positive and stressful alike. Here at the Employee Assistance Program, we always want to encourage parents and school professionals to stop and take a moment to check in with themselves, to take stock of how they are physically feeling, and what steps they can do to take care of themselves before the summer is over. How are you sleeping? Are you drinking enough water, eating regularly throughout the day? What self-care are you putting in place as the new year approaches? Have you made deliberate time just for yourself to do something restful, to disconnect from responsibilities (and your phone)?
Listed below are our updated lists of self-care articles, educational sites, and back to school financial resource links for families in need:
SELF-CARE:
Back to School Community Resources
- The Office of Youth Engagement and Advancement's Youthline program is an online and in person resource available for any student, offering community resources including food security, programs and city opportunities, and more.
- Mass.gov maintains this step by step checklist to help parents prepare for return to school, with a focus on meeting medical needs, screenings, immunizations etc.
- This site offers a list of local Boston area school supply distributors for low-income families.
- This guide from care.com includes other resources for school supplies to explore.
- The Salvation Army is celebrating 15 years of annual Back to School Celebration. It will take place at the TD Garden on Wednesday August 12th. Attendees who are eligible can receive school supplies, clothing, and more for the new year.
- The Corey Griffin Foundation is hosting their own Back to School Drive August 19th at Dorchester Park.
- School on Wheels continues to provide backpack and supply donations and community services for students and families surviving homelessness, click the link to find out more about their mission as well as how to donate.
- Cradles to Crayons is a local community resource also offering school supplies to kids in need, offering opportunities for donations and volunteering as well.
Please feel free to reach out to us at the Employee Assistance Program for support, or if you have any other back to school resources you feel would be good for this list. Have an excellent and restful end of summer!
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